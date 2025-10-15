New Army Acquisition Chief Wants ‘Portfolio’ Approach To Weapons, Scaling Of Flexible Funding

The Army’s new acquisition chief said Wednesday he’ll look to embrace a “portfolio management approach” for the service’s program offices and plans on scaling flexible funding across a greater number of weapon system categories. Brent Ingraham, the new assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, offered insight into his priorities in an interview with Defense Daily at the Association of the U.S. Army conference, which followed Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s preview of major acquisition reforms to be…