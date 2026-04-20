Navy’s F/A-XX Down-Select Coming In August, CNO Says

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.— The Navy’s top officer Monday confirmed the Pentagon in August plans to down-select the winning bid for the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter for the carrier air wing. Speaking to reporters at the start of the Navy League’s annual Sea Air Space expo, Adm. Daryl Caudle told reporters he has had many conversations with Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg on the importance of the aircraft to the carrier air wing of the future so “I think you're going…