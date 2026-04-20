Navy’s F/A-XX Down-Select Coming In August, CNO Says

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.— The Navy’s top officer Monday confirmed the Pentagon in August plans to down-select the winning bid for the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter for the carrier air wing. Speaking to reporters at the start of the Navy League’s annual Sea Air Space expo, Adm. Daryl Caudle told reporters he has had many conversations with Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg on the importance of the aircraft to the carrier air wing of the future so “I think you're going…
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Congress Updates
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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