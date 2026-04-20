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Navy’s F/A-XX Down-Select Coming In August, CNO Says

Rich Abott By
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Navy’s F/A-XX Down-Select Coming In August, CNO Says
The Boeing MQ-25A T-1 test asset conducts the first refueling between an unmanned aircraft and a manned F/A-18E/F Super Hornet on June 4, 2021. (Photo: Boeing)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.— The Navy’s top officer Monday confirmed the Pentagon in August plans to down-select the winning bid for the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter for the carrier air wing. Speaking to reporters at the start of the Navy League’s annual Sea Air Space expo, Adm. Daryl Caudle told reporters he has had many conversations with Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg on the importance of the aircraft to the carrier air wing of the future so “I think you're going…

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