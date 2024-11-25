Military Sealift Command vessels, from left to right, large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessel USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303), container and roll-on/roll-off ship USNS PFC Eugene A. Obregon (T-AK 3006), and large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessel USNS Gilliland (T-AKR 298), participate in a group sail during Turbo Activation in September 2019. (Photo: U.S. Navy)
The Navy said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro approved a plan on Oct. 30 to ease stress on the civilian mariners in Military Sealift Command (MSC), in part by setting aside some ships into extended maintenance periods.
MSC has 5,500 civil service mariners…