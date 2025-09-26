Navy To Discuss Modular Missile Program At Industry Day

An industry day is scheduled for October to introduce the Naval Modular Missile (NMM) program program to potential vendors. According to the Sept. 25 notice, the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) plans the NMM to be a next-generation family of missiles initiative that will "revolutionize surface naval capabilities” via multi-mission flexibility like having a long-range hypersonic variant and configurations that can replace and improve upon currency short, medium and extended-range missiles; having the capacity to fit multiple weapons in one…