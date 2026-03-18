Navy To Increase Hammerhead Mine Orders

The Navy last week announced plans to award General Dynamics [GD] Mission Systems a contract modification to increase Hammerhead anti-submarine mine orders. Notably, according to a Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) notice published March 13, the government is in the process of obtaining a “complete Technical Data Package” (TDP) for the Hammerhead in fiscal year 2026. A TDP typically allows the Navy to award production of a given system to a new or multiple contractors in order to quicken production…