Navy To Cut Off Boise Sub After Years Of Maintenance Delays

The Navy last Friday announced it decided to finally inactivate the Los Angeles-class USS Boise (SSN-764) attack submarine after nearly a decade of maintenance delays and backlogs. The decision is part of the Navy’s larger data-driven initiative to optimize fleet composition and ensure money is “invested in capabilities that directly contribute to maintaining a decisive warfighting advantage,” the service said. The Navy's added funds and personnel associated with the previously planned overhaul of the Boise will be redirected to other…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
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Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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