Navy To Cut Off Boise Sub After Years Of Maintenance Delays

The Navy last Friday announced it decided to finally inactivate the Los Angeles-class USS Boise (SSN-764) attack submarine after nearly a decade of maintenance delays and backlogs. The decision is part of the Navy’s larger data-driven initiative to optimize fleet composition and ensure money is “invested in capabilities that directly contribute to maintaining a decisive warfighting advantage,” the service said. The Navy's added funds and personnel associated with the previously planned overhaul of the Boise will be redirected to other…