Navy Tech Accelerator Preps Opportunity To Demo Prototype High Speed Weapons

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division is preparing to issue an opportunity for vendors to demonstrate prototype high speed weapons, with the goal of seeing a wide range of new hypersonic capabilities. NSWC Crane and the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) are preparing to release the new opportunity, the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic – Accelerator Challenge (MACH-XL), that it says is focused on “an affordable, innovative demonstration of prototype high speed weapon systems. This effort aims to showcase producible…