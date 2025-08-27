Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Navy Tech Accelerator Preps Opportunity To Demo Prototype High Speed Weapons

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Navy Tech Accelerator Preps Opportunity To Demo Prototype High Speed Weapons
Kratos’ suite of solutions in the hypersonic and ballistic missile space include sub-orbital vehicles and tar(gets. Image: Kratos)

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division is preparing to issue an opportunity for vendors to demonstrate prototype high speed weapons, with the goal of seeing a wide range of new hypersonic capabilities. NSWC Crane and the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) are preparing to release the new opportunity, the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic – Accelerator Challenge (MACH-XL), that it says is focused on “an affordable, innovative demonstration of prototype high speed weapon systems. This effort aims to showcase producible…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

SecNav Establishes Naval Rapid Capabilities Office, Consolidating Other Offices

Navy/USMC

Navy and RTX Conduct First Live Test of SPY-6(V)4 Radar

International

U.S. OKs Over $2.7 Billion In Potential Aircraft Support Deals With Poland, U.K.

Business/Financial

Trump Administration Mulls Equity Stakes In Defense Industry, Raising Questions

Trending

Northrop Beats Out Lockheed To Continue Developing Army’s Improved Threat Detection System
Coast Guard’s First Robotics PEO Planning Rapid Acceleration Of Acquisitions
Beck Out As Director Of DIU
KC-46A Boom Issues Not Confined to Refueling A-10s
York Space Systems Delivers 21 Transport Layer Satellites Ahead Of First SDA Tranche 1 Launch

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume