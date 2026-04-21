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Navy/USMC

Navy Still Studying Fifth Shipyard, Weighing Against More Shifts At Existing Yards

Rich Abott By
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Navy Still Studying Fifth Shipyard, Weighing Against More Shifts At Existing Yards
Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va. (Photo: GAO)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – The Navy’s top officer Monday said the service is still looking at a potential fifth naval shipyard, but is also balancing the concept against adding more shift work at existing yards because “it’s all about the workforce.” As the Navy works through the 20-year Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan (SIOP) to improve, update and optimize the four public shipyards that perform almost all of the maintenance and repair of nuclear-powered warships, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl…

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