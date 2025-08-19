Navy Set To Award Next Generation Logistics Ship Concept Refinement Contract

The Navy is making another move to advance the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS) program, planning to issue a Request for Proposals before the end of the year for concept refinement studies. According to an Aug. 12 notice, Naval Sea Systems Command is looking for more design development and production planning for the NGLS, including identifying cost-effective design solutions, leveraging commercial practices and standards to the most practical extent to inform and validate requirements and maximize affordability and producibility. The…