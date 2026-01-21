Navy Reschedules Modular Missile Industry Day

The Navy has rescheduled an industry day for the Naval Modular Missile (NMM) program for Feb. 27, after it was previously postponed in October during the government shutdown, according to a Tuesday notice (Defense Daily, Oct. 10). The industry day was originally scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22 at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Md., with the new industry day using the same location. The Navy said the event will provide an opportunity for industry partners to…