Navy Pushes Billions To Buy First Battleship In 2028 With Aggressive Schedule

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. – The Navy plans to buy the first new Trump-class battleship BBG(X) in 2028 and wants to spend upwards of $43.5 billion over the next five years to procure three battleships, according to budget request documents released Tuesday. The Navy’s fiscal year 2027 shipbuilding procurement budget book specifically outlines plans to spend $1 billion in advance procurement for BBG(X) next year, $16.97 billion to procure the first ship in FY ‘28, another $1 billion in advanced procurement…