Jim Hook, an Accelerated Training for Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) instructor, teaches a student how to use a Haas CNC machine at the newly opened National Training Center in Danville, Virginia. This state-of-the-art facility, which opened on January 13, 2025, expands the program's capacity to train skilled workers for submarine and surface ship manufacturing. (Photo: U.S. Navy, ATDM)
The Navy this month opened a new defense manufacturing National Training Center to improve shipbuilding capability.
The new 100,000 square-foot training center facility opened on Jan. 13 on the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) campus in Danville,…