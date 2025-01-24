Jim Hook, an Accelerated Training for Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) instructor, teaches a student how to use a Haas CNC machine at the newly opened National Training Center in Danville, Virginia. This state-of-the-art facility, which opened on January 13, 2025, expands the program's capacity to train skilled workers for submarine and surface ship manufacturing. (Photo: U.S. Navy, ATDM)
By Rich Abott
@ReaderRabott
01/24/2025
01/24/2025
industrial base Navy/USMC

The Navy this month opened a new defense manufacturing National Training Center to improve shipbuilding capability.

The new 100,000 square-foot training center facility opened on Jan. 13 on the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) campus in Danville,…

