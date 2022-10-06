Military leaders cut the ribbon at the Navy’s new Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (CoE) in Danville, Va. on Oct. 5, 2022. From left: Rear Adm. Jason M. Lloyd, chief engineer and deputy commander, Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA); Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, program executive officer, Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN); Whitney Jones, director, Submarine Industrial Base; Matt Sermon, executive director, PEO SSBN; and Vice Adm. William Galinis, commander, NAVSEA. (Photo: U.S. Navy courtesy of Institute for Advanced Learning and Research)
The Navy opened a new Additive Manufacturing (AM) Center of Excellence (CoE) within Virginia’s Center for Manufacturing Advancement (CMA) that aims to help accelerate and scale up AM while also centralizing the Navy demand signal for the industrial base.
