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Navy Leaders Want More Industry Entrants, Potentially Multiple Vendors Per Program

Rich Abott By
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Navy Leaders Want More Industry Entrants, Potentially Multiple Vendors Per Program
Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Navy leadership this week emphasized the need for the Pentagon to move faster and deliver more capability includes using new entrants and potentially using multiple vendors for munitions programs. Newly elevated acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao this week said new entrants into weapons programs are one of the most important things to shake things up with the existing big eight defense contractors. “Sometimes they kind of rest on their laurels, and I need a new entrants to give…

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