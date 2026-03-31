Navy Issues RFP For T-45 Trainer Aircraft Replacement

The Navy issued its final Request for Proposals (RFP) on March 26 for its Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) that aims to succeed the current T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft. The requirement for UJTS is to provide intermediate and advanced training for undergraduate U.S. Navy and Marine Corps jet aviators and flight officers. The contract for the first segment of the program will cover the Engineering, Manufacturing, and Development (EMD) of the UJTS solution as well as the procurement of the…