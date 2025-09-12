Navy Issues RFP For Next Gen Logistics Ship Designs

The Navy recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for concept design bids for the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS), planning to award up to three contracts. The Navy wants the NGLS to be a new smaller ship to augment the current Combat Logistics Forces ships but be able to perform refueling, rearming and resupply of afloat and shore Navy and Marine Corps assets in more contested areas. NGLS is also known as the Light Replenishment Oiler. “The NGLS is…