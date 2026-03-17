Navy Eyes Another Three to Five PAEs, Aims To Minimize Direct Reporting PMs

When Navy officials announced the establishment of five more Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) organizations as part of an acquisition reform effort, they also previewed plans to stand up three more PAEs by the end of April with a goal to ultimately minimize most of the overlapping Direct Reporting Program Manger (DRPM) positions. The Navy began the process of developing PAEs after Secretary of the Navy John Phelan directed the reorganization of robotic and autonomous systems (RAS) into the first PAE…