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Navy Establishes Three More PAEs For Aviation, Mission Systems, Munitions

Rich Abott By
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Navy Establishes Three More PAEs For Aviation, Mission Systems, Munitions
Logo of the Navy's Program Acquisition Executive Aviation, PEO(A). Image: U.S. Navy

The Navy on Monday announced it established three more Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) in another step towards acquisition reform and reorganization: Aviation, Mission Systems, and Munitions. “The needs of the warfighter demand that our acquisition system move faster in order to outpace the threat. The establishment of these PAEs today will accelerate acquisition efforts in three key portfolios,” Jason Potter, performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, said in a statement. The senior…

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