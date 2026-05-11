Navy Establishes Three More PAEs For Aviation, Mission Systems, Munitions

The Navy on Monday announced it established three more Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) in another step towards acquisition reform and reorganization: Aviation, Mission Systems, and Munitions. “The needs of the warfighter demand that our acquisition system move faster in order to outpace the threat. The establishment of these PAEs today will accelerate acquisition efforts in three key portfolios,” Jason Potter, performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, said in a statement. The senior…
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Senate defense appropriators have concerns with the Pentagon’s decision to include key fiscal year 2027 funding priorities, such as critical munitions and drones production, among its request for $350 billion […]
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects
With the Trump administration’s push to massively increase defense spending to $1.5 trillion in fiscal year 2027, the Army, Air Force and Navy have eschewed submitting large unfunded priorities lists […]
Bipartisan House Bill Would Give National Guard To Counter-Drone Authorities
Seeking to close gaps that may arise between state and local law enforcers in different jurisdictions, a bipartisan contingent of House members this week introduced a bill that would allow […]
Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far
Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]