Navy Demos Dual Use Laser For Power Transfer And C-UAS

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) recently demonstrated a dual-use laser system able to both wirelessly transmit power over long distances and quickly switch to defensive counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) missions. The demonstration was sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSW (A&S)) with the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) and occurred in partnership with Boeing [BA] and the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF). The Navy characterized OECIF as the Pentagon’s premier…