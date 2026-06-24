Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill

The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that while the committee supports the scale of the FY ‘27 Navy budget request of over $60 billion in discretionary shipbuilding funds to invest in a larger fleet, “funding alone does not guarantee on-time delivery and is no substitute for sound program management and rigorous oversight.” The committee said it is…