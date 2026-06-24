Sign In
Search
Budget

Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill
Roll out of the Virginia-class submarine SSN 794 Montana at HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division in 2020. (Photo: HII)

The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that while the committee supports the scale of the FY ‘27 Navy budget request of over $60 billion in discretionary shipbuilding funds to invest in a larger fleet, “funding alone does not guarantee on-time delivery and is no substitute for sound program management and rigorous oversight.” The committee said it is…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

$300 Million for FAMM Pulled Forward By House Appropriators

Air Force

Space Force Awards Boeing $2 Billion MUOS Service Life Extension Contract

Intelligence Community

BAE Systems to Build Buses for Vantor’s Vantage Imaging Satellites

Air Force

Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says

Trending

MDA Space to Acquire Blue Canyon from Raytheon to Reach US Defense Market
Defense Watch: Abrams Update, SSN-788 Ready, UAS and C-UAS News, FMS Deals
Air Force Examining Long-Term Buy Of 130 New Weapons Pylons For B-52Hs
Austria In Line For Potential $1.5 Billion Black Hawk Buy
Contract Awards

Congress Updates

Budget

Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill

The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that […]

Congress

Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says

The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]

Congress

Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported […]

Congress

SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding

Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume