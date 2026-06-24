The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that while the committee supports the scale of the FY ‘27 Navy budget request of over $60 billion in discretionary shipbuilding funds to invest in a larger fleet, “funding alone does not guarantee on-time delivery and is no substitute for sound program management and rigorous oversight.” The committee said it is…
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Lawmakers Push Shipbuilding Accountability And Submarine Reports In House Appropriations Bill
The House Appropriations Committee’s mark of the FY ‘27 defense spending bill includes shipbuilding accountability provisions given increasing cost-to-complete requests and perennially delayed shipbuilding programs. The bill report said that […]
Six F-35Bs Delivered Without Radars Thus Far, Program Director Says
The U.S. Marine Corps thus far has received six F-35B fighters without radars, as the service waits on Northrop Grumman‘s [NOC] delivery of the AN/APG-85 radar, which is to replace […]
Baldwin Concerned With Army’s JLTV ‘Mismanagement,’ Seeks Support For Marines’ Procurement Plans
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) has raised concerns with the “Army’s mismanagement” of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and is seeking assurance that the Marine Corps can be supported […]
SASC Cites Concern With Army’s sUAS Approach, Seeks Info On Plans To Scale Fielding
Senate defense authorizers are seeking more info from the Army on its plans for scaling and deploying small drone capabilities citing concern with the service’s current “fragmented and insufficient” approach. […]
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