X-Bow Systems says its advanced manufacturing and energetics expertise is re-energizing the U.S. Navy's munitions industrial base, ensuring the production of critical munitions like the Standard Missile-2, which is vital for national defense in times of global conflict. (Source: US Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales)
By Cal Biesecker |
@calvinb21
2 hours ago |
12/03/2024

The Navy the past year has awarded X-Bow Systems five contracts worth a combined $60 million to modernize and automate energetics facilities at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to increase production capacity, the company said on Tuesday.

X-Bow…

