X-Bow Systems says its advanced manufacturing
and energetics expertise is re-energizing the
U.S. Navy's munitions industrial base,
ensuring the production of critical munitions
like the Standard Missile-2, which is vital
for national defense in times of global
conflict. (Source: US Navy photo by Petty
Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales)
The Navy the past year has awarded X-Bow Systems five contracts worth a combined $60 million to modernize and automate energetics facilities at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division to increase production capacity, the company said on Tuesday.
