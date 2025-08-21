Navy Awards Small Contract To 3D Printer Supplier In Support Of Maritime Industrial Base

Velo3D, Inc. [VELO] on Thursday said it has received a $6 million contract from the Navy to qualify its 3D printing technology for use with a corrosion resistant alloy for ship repairs to bolster the maritime industrial base. Copper nickel alloy (CuNi) is resistant to seawater corrosion but traditional casting processes of the metal present challenges, “often requiring extensive rework, increasing total costs and lead times,” Velo3D said. The company added that its Rapid Production Solution can 3D print the…