Navy Awards Over $170 Million in Trident II Support Contracts, as Columbia Advances

The Navy awarded more than $170 million in Trident II D5-related contracts Oct. 1, extending flight-test, missile operations, rocket motor storage and other support as the Columbia-class submarine program moves toward service entry. The largest award, a $46.85 million contract to L3Harris Technologies’ [LHX] Interstate Electronics Corp., covers engineering, logistics, installation, operation, maintenance and modification of Navy-owned instrumentation used for Trident II flight tests, according to the Pentagon’s contracts page. Options could increase the award to $207.1 million, with work running…