Navy and RTX Conduct First Live Test of SPY-6(V)4 Radar

RTX and the Navy recently marked the first live test of the AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar at a Hawaii facility, the company said Tuesday. This involved testing the radar multiple times over open water, successfully tracking air and surface targets “under various conditions. These tests demonstrated the radar's advanced tracking capabilities across different mission scenarios and validated years of modeling and simulation work,” the company said in its announcement. The tests occurred at the Advanced Radar Detection Laboratory located at the Pacific…