NATO Accelerator Program Includes Two U.S. Firms For Prototyping, Potential Adoption

A NATO defense innovation accelerator on Friday said it has awarded small contracts to five vendors, including two U.S. companies, to prototype their solutions for operational readiness ahead of potential adoption. The awardees are Norway’s Fieldmade, Britain’s JET Connectivity, Massachusetts-based Mesodyne, Texas-based SkyFi and Estonia’s Spacedrip. NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) plans to award up to 10 more contracts for the Mission Track that aims to move innovative capabilities into operational use. Each of the companies…