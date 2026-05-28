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Air Force

Military Personnel Must Retain Targeting Decision Go Or No Go, Vance Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Military Personnel Must Retain Targeting Decision Go Or No Go, Vance Says
Pictured is a U.S. Navy photo of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG-119) firing a Tomahawk land attack missile at the outset of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28.

Military personnel must retain oversight and the final say on targeting decisions aided by artificial intelligence, Vice President J.D. Vance said at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps between 2003 and 2007. "The thing I worry about most with AI is how it will change warfare," Vance told USAFA graduates in a morning address. "Pope Leo XIV, in a recent document, encouraged us as human beings…

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