Military Personnel Must Retain Targeting Decision Go Or No Go, Vance Says

Military personnel must retain oversight and the final say on targeting decisions aided by artificial intelligence, Vice President J.D. Vance said at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Vance served in the U.S. Marine Corps between 2003 and 2007. "The thing I worry about most with AI is how it will change warfare," Vance told USAFA graduates in a morning address. "Pope Leo XIV, in a recent document, encouraged us as human beings…
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Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]
HASC Wants Closer Look At Army’s SBMC Program, Cites Avoiding Past IVAS Missteps
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants a closer look at the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) effort, citing support for the development program while expressing caution to avoid […]
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