NASSCO And Vard Marine Picked For Next Gen Logistics Ship Design Work

The Navy last Friday awarded General Dynamics’ [GD] National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) and VARD Marine Inc. contracts for concept design work for the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS). NASSCO, based in San Diego, was awarded $3.9 million while VARD with its Houston-based U.S. operation, won $4.5 million. Vard is owned by Italy’s Fincantieri. These are the first awards for NGLS after a September Request for Proposals (RFP) for concept design bids on the ship program At the time,…