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NASSCO And Vard Marine Picked For Next Gen Logistics Ship Design Work

Rich Abott By
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NASSCO And Vard Marine Picked For Next Gen Logistics Ship Design Work
In May, 2021, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 195) (U.S. Navy Photo)

The Navy last Friday awarded General Dynamics’ [GD] National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) and VARD Marine Inc. contracts for concept design work for the Next Generation Logistics Ship (NGLS). NASSCO, based in San Diego, was awarded $3.9 million while VARD with its Houston-based U.S. operation, won $4.5 million. Vard is owned by Italy’s Fincantieri.  These are the first awards for NGLS after a September Request for Proposals (RFP) for concept design bids on the ship program At the time,…

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