Nuclear Modernization

Minibus That Funds NNSA Passes Senate, Heads To Trump's Desk


Minibus That Funds NNSA Passes Senate, Heads To Trump’s Desk
Pictured is the U.S. Capitol at night (Photo by Sarah Salem)

The Senate last Thursday passed a minibus bill 82 to 15 that includes appropriations for Energy and Water development, which would provide $25.4 billion in funds to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement of support for the minibus, indicating President Donald Trump will sign the bill when it reaches his desk. “This package saves a key program to save families on their energy bills, sustains our investments in scientific research, and protects essential…

