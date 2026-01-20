Minibus That Funds NNSA Passes Senate, Heads To Trump’s Desk

The Senate last Thursday passed a minibus bill 82 to 15 that includes appropriations for Energy and Water development, which would provide $25.4 billion in funds to the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement of support for the minibus, indicating President Donald Trump will sign the bill when it reaches his desk. “This package saves a key program to save families on their energy bills, sustains our investments in scientific research, and protects essential…