Fiscal ‘27 NDAA Advances Out Of HASC, Sets NNSA Spending Cap At $32 Billion

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) late Thursday voted 44-12 to advance the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would authorize $32.76 billion in funding for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). That is just a little less than the White House requested for fiscal 2027 at $32.80 billion, and almost $7 billion more than the fiscal 2026 NDAA authorized at $26 billion. It is also around $5 billion more than the House Appropriations Committee…