Y-12 Completes Fiscal 2026 Naval Reactors Uranium Castings Ahead Of Schedule

The Y-12 National Security Complex has completed its fiscal 2026 uranium casting production for the Naval Reactors program ahead of schedule, according to a Wednesday announcement from the site. Y-12 produced 175 uranium castings during the fiscal year, which provided enriched uranium feedstock used in the fuel supply chain for the Navy's nuclear-powered vessels, according to the release. The National Nuclear Security Administration’s Y-12 Field Office Manager Mary Helen Hitson said the early completion positions the site to enter fiscal…