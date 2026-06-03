Fluor Marine Propulsion Receives $1 Billion Award For Naval Nuclear Lab Work

Fluor Marine Propulsion has been awarded a $1.03 billion contract modification to continue work supporting the Navy's nuclear propulsion enterprise at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, according to a Defense Department contract announcement Tuesday. The cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, awarded under an existing naval propulsion contract, provides funding for naval nuclear propulsion work performed through the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, a key component of the Navy's reactor development, testing and support infrastructure. The subsidiary of Irving, Texas-based Fluor Corp. [FLR], manages and operates the…
Recommended
Ground Robotics Startup Focused On Complex Environments Raises $10 Million In Seed Round
Trending
Congress Updates
Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]
HASC Looks To Restrict USV Deliveries Without Navy CONOPS And Strategy
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense policy draft bill aims to restrict the Navy’s use of unmanned surface vessels (USV) until it decides on key factors […]
Gaps In Army’s Tactical Counter-Drone Capabilities Remain Concern Of HASC
A draft defense policy bill released this week says the Army is fielding counter-drone capabilities for defense of fixed sites and maneuver forces but suggests that troops at the lowest […]