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Nuclear Modernization

Fluor Marine Propulsion Receives $1 Billion Award For Naval Nuclear Lab Work

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Fluor Marine Propulsion Receives $1 Billion Award For Naval Nuclear Lab Work
Naval Reactors Facility. Photo: Naval Nuclear Laboratory

Fluor Marine Propulsion has been awarded a $1.03 billion contract modification to continue work supporting the Navy's nuclear propulsion enterprise at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, according to a Defense Department contract announcement Tuesday. The cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, awarded under an existing naval propulsion contract, provides funding for naval nuclear propulsion work performed through the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, a key component of the Navy's reactor development, testing and support infrastructure. The subsidiary of Irving, Texas-based Fluor Corp. [FLR], manages and operates the…

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