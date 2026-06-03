Fluor Marine Propulsion Receives $1 Billion Award For Naval Nuclear Lab Work

Fluor Marine Propulsion has been awarded a $1.03 billion contract modification to continue work supporting the Navy's nuclear propulsion enterprise at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, according to a Defense Department contract announcement Tuesday. The cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, awarded under an existing naval propulsion contract, provides funding for naval nuclear propulsion work performed through the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, a key component of the Navy's reactor development, testing and support infrastructure. The subsidiary of Irving, Texas-based Fluor Corp. [FLR], manages and operates the…