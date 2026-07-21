CPS Upgrades For Zumwalt DestroyersIs Running Two Years Behind, GAO Says

The Navy is running 24 months behind its schedule to upgrade its three Zumwalt-class destroyers to host the Conventional prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month. GAO noted that while the Defense Department plans to invest upwards of $50 billion in developing, testing, producing and fielding the hypersonic weapon capability across various Army and Navy programs, the Pentagon does not have a comprehensive strategy across all the programs so the services…