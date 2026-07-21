CPS Upgrades For Zumwalt DestroyersIs Running Two Years Behind, GAO Says

The Navy is running 24 months behind its schedule to upgrade its three Zumwalt-class destroyers to host the Conventional prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month. GAO noted that while the Defense Department plans to invest upwards of $50 billion in developing, testing, producing and fielding the hypersonic weapon capability across various Army and Navy programs, the Pentagon does not have a comprehensive strategy across all the programs so the services…
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Congress Updates
Senate Appropriators Press On Supplemental’s Requests Beyond Iran Scope, Hegseth Urges Full Funding
Senate appropriators have pressed Pentagon leadership on the decision to include funds in the Iran war supplemental request for items beyond the current military operation, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth […]
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]