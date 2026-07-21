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CPS Upgrades For Zumwalt DestroyersIs Running Two Years Behind, GAO Says

Rich Abott By
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CPS Upgrades For Zumwalt DestroyersIs Running Two Years Behind, GAO Says
The U.S. Navy performed the first end-to-end flight test of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. in 2025, using the cold gas launch approach it plans to use off of submarines and surface ships. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy is running 24 months behind its schedule to upgrade its three Zumwalt-class destroyers to host the Conventional prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this month. GAO noted that while the Defense Department plans to invest upwards of $50 billion in developing, testing, producing and fielding the hypersonic weapon capability across various Army and Navy programs, the Pentagon does not have a comprehensive strategy across all the programs so the services…

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