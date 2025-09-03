MDA Investigating Low Cost Missile Defense Interceptor Under $1 Million

The Missile Defense Agency last week solicited white papers toward ultimately quickly demonstrating a Low-Cost Interceptor (LCI) under $1 million each that could help supplement defense against ballistic and hypersonic missile raids. An Aug. 28 notice specifically covers a concept demonstration effort “utilizing readily available components and technologies within a very compressed schedule.” It starts with a white paper selection process in step one followed by those selected to move to step two getting a detailed request for information or…