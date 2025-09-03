Sign In
Search
Missile Defense

MDA Investigating Low Cost Missile Defense Interceptor Under $1 Million

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
MDA Investigating Low Cost Missile Defense Interceptor Under $1 Million
Patriot air and missile defense system. (Photo: Raytheon)

The Missile Defense Agency last week solicited white papers toward ultimately quickly demonstrating a Low-Cost Interceptor (LCI) under $1 million each that could help supplement defense against ballistic and hypersonic missile raids. An Aug. 28 notice specifically covers a concept demonstration effort “utilizing readily available components and technologies within a very compressed schedule.” It starts with a white paper selection process in step one followed by those selected to move to step two getting a detailed request for information or…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Congress

House Committee Passes Bill Extending And Expanding Counter-Drone Authorities

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Startup Developing Autonomous Laser System For Drone Defense Raises $10 Million

Air Force

U.S. Space Force’s 30th Security Forces Squadron to Buy Dronebusters

Army

Army Taps Lockheed-Led Team To Deliver NGC2 Integrated Data Layer Prototype

Trending

State Department OK’s $8.5 Billion IBCS-Enabled Patriot Sale To Denmark
BAE Nabs $1.7 Billion Contract For Up To 55,000 APKWS IIs
Defense Watch: BAE/Canada, Israel Pressure, AIM-9X FMS, New Navy Fleet Design, THAAD Seeker No. 1K
150 Companies Interested in RG-XX, U.S. Space Force Official Says
Space Solar Power Company Boosts Funding Round With Lockheed Martin Investment

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume