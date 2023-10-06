Sensor solutions firm McQ has said its team for the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) includes BAE Systems

and HDT Expeditionary Systems, with the group set to deliver the WOLF-X platform for the program.

McQ, which is one of four firms selected for the first phase of RCV, is the prime contractor for the effort and said its providing “systems engineering for acoustic ISR, video processing, and safety critical systems on the vehicles,” while HDT is the lead vehicle developer and BAE Systems is delivering armament and situational awareness systems for WOLF-X.

“We’re excited that McQ, along with HDT and BAE have been selected by the RCV program for phase I test and evaluation of WOLF-X,” McQ CEO Brian McQuiddy said in a statement. “Our team is committed to providing innovative solutions for our nation’s warfighters, and we look forward to delivering the WOLF-X RCV as the very best capability for the U.S. Army.”

The Army on September 21 announced it had selected McQ as well as Textron Systems [TXT], General Dynamics Land Systems [GD] and Oshkosh Defense [OSK] for RCV Phase 1, with each tasked to deliver two prototype platforms by next August (Defense Daily, Sept. 21).

The four firms were awarded a combined total of $24.7 million for phase one of the RCV program, with the Army planning to ultimately select one company in fiscal year 2025 to deliver nine prototypes before making a production decision in FY ‘27.

Not much was publicly known on McQ’s bid for RCV prior to the details offered on Sept. 28, with the Fredericksburg, Va.-based business describing itself as a “small agile business…spearheading the art of ground sensor and satellite communications systems, providing solutions for difficult remote monitoring and surveillance applications.”

A BAE Systems official had said in March the company was interested in the RCV program, telling reporters at the time it had “four or five designs” it could respond with to the Army’s solicitation.

“We are interested in all things autonomy and all things RCV. So the answer is yes, we are very interested,” Jim Miller, the company’s vice president of business development, said at the time. “We are looking at pursuing. There’s a business decision that has to be made.”

HDT described the WOLF-X system its working on with McQ and BAE Systems for RCV as “an 8×8 wheeled RCV with superior transportability and mobility that’s rugged, reliable, and easy to operate and maintain,” adding that it “fits inside a CH-47D [Chinook heavy-lift helicopter] in its base configuration and has enough power to carry an MK44 30mm chain gun and enhanced armor in its advanced configuration.”

“We’re delighted our WOLF-X RCV system was selected for the RCV Program’s Phase I test and evaluation,” Kevin McSweeney, president and CEO of HDT Global, said in a statement. “HDT’s industry leadership in the development of innovative robotic solutions is more than 12 years in the making and the WOLF-X illustrates our commitment to solving complex problems and overcoming the challenges our warfighters face on today’s modern battlefield. The WOLF-X is a unique and disruptive solution that delivers reliable cutting-edge technology with responsive and accurate battlefield lethality.”

Tom Van Doren, HDT Global’s chief technology officer, added WOLF-X “exceeds all RCV requirements with an advanced design that is engineered for future growth.”