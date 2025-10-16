Markey, Sanders Introduce Senate Bill To Reduce Nuclear Weapons Funding

Sens. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill at the end of September with the goal to reduce spending on nuclear weapons, a release on Markey’s website said. According to Markey’s website, the Smarter Approach to Nuclear Expenditures Act (SANE) would reduce the number of Columbia-class submarines purchased from 12 to eight, cut the fleet of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from 400 to 150, and reduce the number of deployed warheads from 1,500 to 1,000. The SANE…