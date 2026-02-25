Marines ‘On Track’ With MTT Effort, Not Testing ND Defense Prototype Due To ‘Budgetary Constraints’

PITTSBURGH – The Marine Corps’ Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) prototyping effort remains “on track” with testing to continue through early fiscal year 2027, a lead official has said, while confirming to Defense Daily the service is no longer working with ND Defense’s platform due to “budgetary constraints.” “We are on schedule. We’re meeting all of our milestones as laid out. And we are still in a competitive environment in that we have Mack Defense that is producing a 10-foot and 20-foot…