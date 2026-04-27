GD Details Plans For ARV’s Pre-Production Phase, Deliveries To Begin By Late ‘28

General Dynamics [GD] Land Systems has detailed forthcoming plans for the pre-production phase of the Marine Corps’ Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program, and is working now to complete a critical design review (CDR) for the three variants ahead of initial deliveries to begin in the second half of 2028. “We've been working [on] this platform for the better part of 10 years now, so we're really at a point of refinement of things as opposed to wholesale design effort. So…