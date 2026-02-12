Sign In
Marine Corps Pushing For Full 35-Ship LSM Fleet, Next Budget To Fund Up To 23 Ships

Rich Abott By
Marine Corps Pushing For Full 35-Ship LSM Fleet, Next Budget To Fund Up To 23 Ships
Graphic model of the Damen Naval LST-100 landing ship transport 4,000 ton ship the Navy picked to become the new Medium Landing Ship (LSM) Block One. (Image: Damen)

SAN DIEGO – A Marine Corps official this week confirmed the service is pushing for all 35 Landing Ship Medium (LSM) vessels in its plans to be the full LSM model based on Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyard’s design. In an interview with Defense Daily, the Marine Corps deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations hinted that the upcoming fiscal year 2027 budget request will move well past the original minimum of 18 LSMs. “Absolutely, [we are] going to push to…

