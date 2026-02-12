Marine Corps Pushing For Full 35-Ship LSM Fleet, Next Budget To Fund Up To 23 Ships

SAN DIEGO – A Marine Corps official this week confirmed the service is pushing for all 35 Landing Ship Medium (LSM) vessels in its plans to be the full LSM model based on Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyard’s design. In an interview with Defense Daily, the Marine Corps deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations hinted that the upcoming fiscal year 2027 budget request will move well past the original minimum of 18 LSMs. “Absolutely, [we are] going to push to…