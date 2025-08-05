Marine Corps Orders 31 More ACV-30s From BAE, Kongsberg Nabs First Deal For Turrets

The Marine Corps on Monday awarded BAE Systems $181.1 million for 31 more turreted variant Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV-30) and placed its first production order with Norway’s Kongsberg to provide the weapon systems for the vehicle. Kongsberg received a $118 million full-rate production order covering 101 of its 30mm MCT-30 remote turrets for integration on ACV-30s, the Pentagon announced. “Kongsberg is honored to support the U.S. Marine Corps by equipping them with increased firepower and capacity,” Eirik Lie, president of…