Marine Corps Orders 31 More ACV-30s From BAE, Kongsberg Nabs First Deal For Turrets

Matthew Beinart By
ACV-30 production representative test vehicle. Photo: BAE Systems.

The Marine Corps on Monday awarded BAE Systems $181.1 million for 31 more turreted variant Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV-30) and placed its first production order with Norway’s Kongsberg to provide the weapon systems for the vehicle. Kongsberg received a $118 million full-rate production order covering 101 of its 30mm MCT-30 remote turrets for integration on ACV-30s, the Pentagon announced. “Kongsberg is honored to support the U.S. Marine Corps by equipping them with increased firepower and capacity,” Eirik Lie, president of…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

