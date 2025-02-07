A Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge on Sept. 3, 2017 in preparation to support hurricane relief efforts. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado.)
The Marine Corps’ newest Aviation Plan underscored the importance of new sensors to be installed on the V-22 Osprey to better predict when parts need to be replaced to avoid previous incidents.
The document said this new Osprey Drive System Safety and…