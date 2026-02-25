Marine Corps Affirms Plan To Keep Buying JLTVs, Replacing Its Entire Humvee Fleet

PITTSBURGH – As the Army looks to buy less Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), a lead Marine Corps official has reaffirmed the service has not changed its plans and is committed to replacing its entire Humvee fleet with JLTVs. Jennifer Moore, the Marine Corps’ program manager for motor transport, said on Wednesday the service has fielded “half” of its JLTV requirement and will continue to procure vehicles to fulfill its remaining acquisition objective. “Our requirement remains steadfast. We are replacing…