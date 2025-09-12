Machinists Reject Boeing’s Latest Offer, Continuing Strike

A union strike at Boeing’s [BA] defense operations around St. Louis, Mo., continues after local machinists last Friday voted against the company’s latest contract offer. Boeing said that “no further talks are scheduled” currently with union representatives. The company said it will continue to hire permanent replacement workers in support of its customers. Workers at the company’s military aircraft, weapons, and MQ-25 aerial refueling drone facility in St. Louis, St. Charles, and nearby Mascoutah, Ill., walked out on Aug. 4…