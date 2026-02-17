Venom Prototype Flew 71 Days After Design Start, Mach Industries and Divergent Technologies Say

Startup weapon systems developer Mach Industries and startup digital manufacturer Divergent Technologies have rapidly prototyped a jet-powered flight demonstration aircraft, going from design start to flight test in 71 days, showcasing “hardware development at software speed,” the companies said on Tuesday. Mach created the baseline requirements and architecture for Venom and Divergent did the digital design and additive manufacturing of the wings, fuselage, skins and control surfaces each as monolithic 3D-printed aluminum structures. The avionics and propulsion system are derivatives…