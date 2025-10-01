Long-Range Precision Weapons Startup Aventra Exits Stealth

Aventra, a startup focused on low-cost, long-range glide and guidance systems to deliver precision strikes without GPS, on Wednesday emerged from stealth with a $3 million seed round. The funding round was led by Lavrock Ventures and will be used to boost hiring, accelerate product development, and expand testing, the Northern Virginia-based company said. On its website, Aventra highlights a modular payload glider kit, called Piranha, launched from a balloon at 80,000-feet to bypass air defenses and achieve ranges of…