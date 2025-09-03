Lockheed, RTX Nab $900.5 Million Javelin Order, Includes Missiles For Brazil, Tunisia

The Army has awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] and RTX [RTX] a $900.5 million order for Javelin missiles, which includes deliveries to several international customers. Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday the deal includes the first Javelin missiles for Brazil and Tunisia. “With Javelin's continued global demand, our ability to ramp production is crucial in supporting our customers' needs,” Rich Liccion, vice president of the Javelin Joint Venture and Lockheed Martin’s Javelin program director, said in a statement. “This contract also demonstrates…