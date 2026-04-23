Lockheed Martin’s Earnings Slip, Sales Level In First Quarter; Company Maintains 2026 Guidance

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday posted lower net earnings in its first quarter due to a drop in profits at three of its business segments while sales were flat. Net income slid 13 percent to $1.5 billion, $6.44 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.7 billion ($7.28 EPS) a year ago, falling short of consensus estimates by 25 cents per share. Sales were $18 billion, the same as a year ago, and were hindered by one less work week versus a…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Pentagon Fiscal 2027 Budget To Address Cannibalization Of Parts For F-35, Legislator Says
The Pentagon’s upcoming fiscal 2027 budget request will help reduce the cannibalization of parts for the F-35 fighter by Lockheed Martin [LMT], the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee’s […]
Trump’s $1.15 Trillion Request For DoD Is The ‘New Normal,” HASC Chairman Says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—The Trump administration’s nearly $1.2 trillion baseline defense budget request for fiscal year 2027 will be adopted and will be the foundation for the “new normal” going forward, […]
Job Feed
-
Data Engineer
Nectar Info Tek, LLC - Reston, VA
-
Subject Matter Expert, Public Sector-Defense & Intelligence
Moody's - Washington, DC
-
Subject Matter Expert, Public Sector-Defense & Intelligence
Moody's - Washington, DC
-
Assistant Professor, Information Systems
Morgan State University - Baltimore, MD