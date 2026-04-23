Lockheed Martin’s Earnings Slip, Sales Level In First Quarter; Company Maintains 2026 Guidance

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday posted lower net earnings in its first quarter due to a drop in profits at three of its business segments while sales were flat. Net income slid 13 percent to $1.5 billion, $6.44 earnings per share (EPS), from $1.7 billion ($7.28 EPS) a year ago, falling short of consensus estimates by 25 cents per share. Sales were $18 billion, the same as a year ago, and were hindered by one less work week versus a…