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Lockheed Martin, Workers Building F-35, Begin Contract Negotiations

Cal Biesecker By
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Lockheed Martin, Workers Building F-35, Begin Contract Negotiations
District 776 bargaining committee and leadership. Photo: IAM District 776

The union representing about 5,000 Lockheed Martin [LMT] employees that work on the F-35 fighter opened contract negotiations on Thursday with the company. International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 776 said the new contract must reflect the value of the fifth-generation. The current contract expires at midnight on June 14. "Our membership here at Lockheed Martin manufactures the best next-generation fighters for the U.S. military and militaries across the globe," Doyle Huddleston, District 776 president, said in a…

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