Lockheed Martin Wins Another $1.36 Billion For CPS Modification

The Navy’s Strategic Systems Program awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $1.36 billion modification on March 31 to continue work for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic weapon. The Navy is in the process of replacing the pair of unused Advanced Gun Systems on each of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers with large missile tubes capable of launching CPS. HII [HII] in January finished builder’s sea trials with the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) after it finished replacing the two guns with four 87-inch…