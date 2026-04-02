Lockheed Martin Wins Another $1.36 Billion For CPS Modification

The Navy’s Strategic Systems Program awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $1.36 billion modification on March 31 to continue work for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic weapon. The Navy is in the process of replacing the pair of unused Advanced Gun Systems on each of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers with large missile tubes capable of launching CPS. HII [HII] in January finished builder’s sea trials with the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) after it finished replacing the two guns with four 87-inch…
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Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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Sr. Business Information Security Officer
Spanish and Portuguese - Bank of America - Chicago, IL
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Senior/ Principal Aerospace Engineer, AFSIM
Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Cleared Principal Systems Engineer
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Chief, Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology (3-309-1321)
University of Maryland, Baltimore - Baltimore, MD