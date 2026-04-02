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Navy/USMC

Lockheed Martin Wins Another $1.36 Billion For CPS Modification

Rich Abott By
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Lockheed Martin Wins Another $1.36 Billion For CPS Modification
The U.S. Navy performed the first end-to-end flight test of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic missile at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla. in 2025, using the cold gas launch approach it plans to use off of submarines and surface ships. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The Navy’s Strategic Systems Program awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $1.36 billion modification on March 31 to continue work for the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) hypersonic weapon. The Navy is in the process of replacing the pair of unused Advanced Gun Systems on each of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers with large missile tubes capable of launching CPS.   HII [HII] in January finished builder’s sea trials with the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) after it finished replacing the two guns with four 87-inch…

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