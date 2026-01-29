Lockheed Martin Posts Strong Fourth Quarter, Plans Large Boost In Internal Investment

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Thursday reported strong earnings and sales results in its fourth quarter with the bottom-line benefitting from the absence of huge charges a year ago on classified programs. Net income increased nearly 150 percent to $1.3 billion, $5.80 earnings per share, from $527 million ($2.22 EPS), beating consensus estimates by a nickel. A year ago, earnings suffered from $1.3 billion ($5.45 EPS) in losses on two classified programs, one in the Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) segment…