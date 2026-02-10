Lockheed Martin Invests In Developer Of Manufacturing System For Large Composite Parts

Perseus Materials, which has developed a manufacturing system to quickly 3D print large composite parts, has received a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin [LMT] to expand its team, physical footprint and deliver its first customer orders. The value of the investment by Lockheed Martin’s venture arm was not disclosed and follows an earlier pre-seed round by Roadrunner Fund. Perseus says its rapid, large-scale component manufacturing system is its fast-curing resins and robotic systems used to additively manufacture strong components at…